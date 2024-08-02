WATCH: Shocking! Rohit Sharma drops a fairly simple catch in the first slip

The captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, dropped a reasonably simple catch off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling on the fifth ball of the 38th over.

The captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma, dropped a reasonably simple catch off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling on the fifth ball of the 38th over. Maybe he didn’t expect the ball to come in his direction and was slightly late to react.

Kuldeep bowled a quicker delivery drifting outside the off-stump line, and Wanindu Hasaranga went for a flashy drive only to get an outside edge of the bat. The ball flew rapidly to the first slip, where Rohit stood at a catchable height.

The fielder moved to his right in the direction of the catch but was a millisecond late to start, and while he got both hands on the ball, Rohit couldn’t hold it. It ballooned out of his hands, and Rohit dropped an easy catch, for which he was massively disappointed.

Yes, the ball came quickly to him but catches always come quickly in the slips, especially in the white-ball formats where batters use their power on almost every shot. Generally, Rohit is a terrific fielder in all the positions on the ground and was also quite active in this game but missed grabbing a fairly straightforward chance this time to provide a much-needed lifeline to Hasaranga.

Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga revive Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga made use of this drop chance and weaved a small partnership to provide some respite to Sri Lanka’s innings. The duo stitched a 36-run stand for the seventh wicket to put their team on the track of achieving a fighting total after a mediocre show from most top-order batters.

Sri Lanka lost six wickets for a mere 142 runs inside 35 overs and were on the brink of an early all-out without playing a full 50 overs. Barring Pathum Nissanka, who scored 56 runs as an opener, no other Sri Lankan batter from the top and middle could apply himself.

However, the ever-impressive Dunith Wellalage joined hands with Wanindu Hasaranga as the duo showed the way to other batters on a tricky deck. While Hasaranga departed after scoring 24, Wellalage continued grinding and brought his maiden ODI fifty.

Some vital contributions from the lower order ensured Sri Lanka crossed 200 after electing to bat first. Their bowlers will have something to bowl for as they look to defend the total.

