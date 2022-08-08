Watch: Rohit Sharma, DK and Ashwin make grand entry to presentation ceremony

Rohit Sharma was seen having fun and games after the conclusion of India's T20I series win over West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was seen entering the presentation ceremony with a truck alongside experienced teammates Ashwin and Karthik.

India's all-format skipper Rohit Sharma arrived for the post-match presentation in a grand fashion alongside his experienced teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik after the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday (August 7).

Sharma, who had opted out of the tour finale in Florida and given captaincy duties for the day to allrounder Hardik Pandya, entered the scene for the presentation ceremony by riding a small truck used by the groundsmen.

In an amusing sight, with Ashwin sitting next to him and Karthik present at the back, the Indian skipper arrived in a vehicle used by members of the ground staff, leaving everyone surprised.

Rohit Sharma got even the media personnel and cameramen smiling about it as he perfectly drove the truck and got it positioned just before the stage where the presentation was about to start.

Rohit Sharma drives truck to enter the presentation ceremony

Taking Ashwin and Karthik along with him, Rohit Sharma once again unveiled the funny side of his by driving the truck placed next to the boundary hoardings and entering the ground with it.

The Indian captain used the small truck to reach in time for the presentation ceremony where he saw Pandya speak on his behalf and give the final thoughts for the series which India dominated in the Caribbean and USA.

Watch: Rohit Sharma shares special moment with crowd in Florida after win against West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) made a clip of Rohit driving the truck with Ashwin and Karthik present around him and posted it over their official Twitter handle, leaving the fans in splits.

Sharma, DK & Ashwin arrive to the medal presentation in style. Congratulations to @BCCI on the series win. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/HDwGkImaiT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2022

All three players, in their mid-thirties, let the child inside them come out and offered a huge grin on their faces as they drove the truck to the presentation area.

The T20I series may not have been too fruitful for him on the batting front but Rohit Sharma the skipper would be personally very pleased with the work put in by a young side.

Resting multiple of their star players and rotating their playing XI deeper into the series, India came out triumphant 4-1 against the two-time T20 World Cup champions.



