Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious rant about Indian bowlers after Nagpur Test win

eEven as his bowlers ran riot and conjured up an innings win in the Nagpur Test to kick-off the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen undergoing a hilarious rant about them following the game.

Speaking to host broadcasters Star Sports after India completed their triumph on Day 3, Rohit was seen expressing a typical captain's miff on his bowlers, who have been troubling him for more overs and preferred ends in anticipation of their certain milestones.

For a fixture where spin greats R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were closing in on great personal milestones, Rohit Sharma said it is not easy at times to decide which end they will finally operate with since they both want the one that is turning more.

The Indian captain amusingly said it can be annoying at times to figure the end out since his veteran spinners are invariably approaching some milestone or the other and subsequently want more of the share with the ball.

Rohit on an uncensored loop about his bowlers

In a clip captured from his post-match interview with Star Sports, Rohit Sharma said it can be tough to deal with the bowlers' "expectations" for him as they always want the right end to bowl and more overs in play. Rohit said it's a part of his job that can at times be tougher than handling the entire dressing room.

To stress home his point, funny Rohit took the example of a recent ODI played in Thiruvananthapuram where pacer Mohammed Siraj finished his 10-over quota within the first 25 overs of the Sri Lankan run-chase as he closed in on a five-fer, ultimately finishing with four wickets in a huge Indian win.

Milestone…Rohit Sharma would a top a stand up comedian 🤣🤣



Fun and games aside, as much Rohit would feel troubled by Ashwin and Jadeja wanting their desired ends and number of overs, he would also be proud of how they continue to go from strength to strength.

While Jadeja gave India an early footing in the contest with a five-fer in the first-innings to help dismiss Australia for 177, Ashwin came roaring back in the second essay with a spell of 5/34 of his own to skittle them out for 91 and finished off the proceedings.