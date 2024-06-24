WATCH: Rohit Sharma hit a humongous 100-meter six off Pat Cummins; ball flies on the roof

Rohit Sharma hit a humungous six of 100 meters going over the roof off Pat Cummins in the fifth over of the innings.

Cummins bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line to Rohit, who went down on one knee and powered it over the deep midwicket region for a mammoth maximum. The ball kept flying and hit the roof of the ground towards the Johnson Charles stand for a 100-meter six, his 200th in the format.

Rohit picked the bones out of it and used all his muscles to dispatch it over the boundary, and the umpires had to call for a new ball. It was hit with so much class and power that commentators couldn’t resist singing praises for the shot.

Soon the rain picked the pace, and the game stopped for a while before resuming since it was just a passing shower. However, Rohit continued his show even after the break, for his momentum didn’t break due to the pause.

Rohit Sharma scores 92 runs in 41 balls to entertain the crowd

Rohit Sharma came with a mission to attack from the first ball and unleashed his full range in front of a packed crowd. The shots he played against all bowlers were majestic, and Rohit didn’t stop at any point.

He was severe against all kinds of lengths and all kinds of bowlers and exploited the conditions brilliantly to put the Aussie bowlers on the backfoot. Rohit was timing everything sweetly and didn’t look to slow down at any phase of the tournament.

He ended with a marvellous knock of 92 runs in just 41 balls, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, but not before putting India into a commendable position. His innings laid a solid foundation for the upcoming batters to feast on.

It was unarguably Rohit’s finest knock in the T20 World Cup, for he showed his true class against a quality opponent. While Virat Kohli got out early, Rohit ensured India didn’t lose the plot early and get an ideal start in the crunch game.

