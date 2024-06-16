WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational upper-cut six in Maharashtra Premier League

The dynamic right-hander scored a quickfire 36 off 20 balls while maintaining a strike rate of 180.

The current captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad gave an exemplary display of his sheer talent during the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL 2024).

After maintaining a good rhythm in the IPL 2024 where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the season only after Virat Kohli, Gaikwad has now continued his sublime form in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament as well.

Plying his trade for the Puneri Bappa franchise, Gaikwad showed his incredible presence of mind and his batting prowess during a match against Raigad Royals with an exquisite upper cut to launch a ball over the ropes for a maximum.

The dynamic right-hander scored a quickfire 36 off 20 balls while maintaining a strike rate of 180. His innings comprised one four and four sixes.

ALSO READ: 'Nice acting' - Australia put multiple chances down in Scotland game after Hazlewood's controversial comments

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational upper-cut

Gaikwad is also currently the third-highest run-scorer in the MPL 2024 with 290 runs in 7 games.

Check the viral video of Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliance below.

Despite Gaikwad's heroics, Puneri Bappa are currently at the bottom of the MPL 2024 points table with just four points from eight games.

Speaking about his IPL team, Gaikwad had a decent outing in his maiden season as CSK skipper. The franchise narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth after finishing just outside the Top 4 at the fifth place.

Keeping aside the team performances, Gaikwad's individual brilliance has left a mark in the hearts of Indian fans after which the demand to include him in the national team has started rising and it will be interesting to see if he can indeed become a mainstay in the Indian side.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.