Sai Sudharsan takes a brilliant forward diving catch at backward point in the County Championship; watch for more

Sai Sudharsan took a fabulous catch diving forward at backward point to send Rocky Flintoff during the 30th over of the match between Surrey and Lancashire in London. Sai did everything correctly to complete the relatively hard catch.

Jordan Clark bowled a length delivery wide outside the off-stump line, and the ball moved away late from the right-handed batter. Flintoff went for a drive with hard hands, but the late movement took the ball squarer and kept in the air more than he would have liked.

Sai Sudharsan immediately dived forward and caught the ball cleanly, even though it came quickly to him. While going down after the catch, he ensured the ball didn’t balloon out of his hands and got a hold of it till the end to send back an impressive Rocky Flintoff on the score of 32.

Jordan Clark brought the breakthrough on the first ball of the afternoon session to put his team ahead in the contest. Surrey got a perfect start to a fresh session and would like to keep taking wickets at regular intervals.

Lancashire lose four wickets in 30 overs against Surrey

After winning the toss, Surrey opted to field first in helpful conditions, and their bowlers bowled well to keep Lancashire in check in the first half of the first day. They removed the openers - Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings - within 11 overs at the score of 33 to put Lancashire off the back foot.

Later, Josh Bohannon and Rocky Flintoff tried stitching a partnership before Conor McKerr dismissed the former. Overall, Lancashire lost as many as three batters in the first session before Sai Sudharsan’s terrific catch gave Surrey another wicket just after Lunch.

By the time Lancashire reached the 100-run mark, Lancashire lost as many as four wickets. The pacers have their tail up and will look to get more wickets before they get off the field after the second session.

Matthew Hurst and George Balderson are looking to put Lancashire back on the track after four wickets. A big partnership between these two is the need of the hour.

