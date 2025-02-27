Set To Make RCB XI in IPL 2025, Batter Smashes 6 out of Stadium in DY Patil T20 2025 [WATCH]

He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.

Newly recruited Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, Jitesh Sharma, hit a massive six in the DY Patil T20 game between Tata and DY Patil Red in Navi Mumbai. The ball came right from the middle and sailed over the boundary, as the batter flexed his power-hitting game.

The pacer, Mohit Avasthi, bowled a short delivery into the body, but Jitesh was ready and came into the position quickly. He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.

Jitesh hit more boundaries during his stay, accumulating 25 runs in nine deliveries, including three boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 277.78. His knock was vital in DY Patil Red’s comprehensive victory by seven wickets and 22 balls to spare.

This competition will be an ideal preparation for Jitesh ahead of IPL 2025, who will mostly work on his pace game and improve his range against shorter lengths, specifically. He will want to play as much as possible and remain in the best shape for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming season.

Jitesh Sharma 25*(9) today in DY Patil T20 🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/H0Q0nb2sq1 — Vinay (@yaarkyakaruu) February 26, 2025

What role will Jitesh Sharma play for RCB in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Jitesh Sharma for INR 11 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. They have put massive trust in him, and RCB expect him to do the same role he played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous cycle.

He might bat at No.5 or 6 and take on the pacers in the back end of the innings. While he has his limitations against hard length deliveries, Jitesh is still among the best bets in RCB’s lineup to do this role, given his previous experience.

Further, his spin game is not mediocre either, for he can manoeuvre the fields and hit them for occasional boundaries. RCB have Phil Salt, but Jitesh might keep the wickets, or the team can play him as an impact player.

The team management must ensure extracting the most out of his batting, and the only way to do that is by keeping him slightly up in the order. PBKS often got his batting position wrong in the last cycle, and RCB shouldn’t make the same mistake.

