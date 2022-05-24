Watch: Shafali Verma's explosive 51 off 33 steer her team to victory

Shafali Verma played a blistering knock at the start of her team's campaign in the women's T20 tournament.

Shafali Verma was at her very, very best in her team's campaign opener in the women's T20 tournament in Pune.

India's rising young batter Shafali Verma was at her explosive best in the women's T20 tournament on Tuesday (May 24). The 18-year-old blasted a fantastic half-century for the Deepti Sharma led side, with her 51 off 33 steering the team to a win over Harmanpreet Kaur & company.

It was another impactful effort from the aggressive Indian batter, who has made a name for herself being a pocket-size dynamo at the top of the order in ODIs and T20Is at the international stage at such a young age.

Verma has infused a breath of freshness into the Indian women's limited-overs batting approach, taking the game back to the opposition and giving her side an early momentum into games.

She did exactly that in the women's T20 tournament. With her team chasing a target of 151 on a dry surface in Pune, Shafali Verma gave her ream a superb start and pushed Deepti's team towards a critical victory at the start of their campaign.

Shafali Verma's blistering knock

Glint with attractive strokeplay, Shafali Verma's knock featured nine fours and a six and allowed her team to maintain wood over the opposition despite chasing over 7.5 runs an over under scorching heat on a dry surface in Pune.

Verma stuck to her guns and blasted Harmanpreet's team to all corners of the MCA Stadium, maintaining an eye-catching strike-rate of 154.55. The batting prodigy was at her very, very best and left the opposition with no safe response to her assault.

To stop the 18-year-old maverick, it required Harmanpreet's team an excellent diving catch down leg by the captain herself. If not for that effort, Verma was looking good for potentially a hundred at her end.

But her 51 off 33 was still good enough to allow Deepti's team to make a winning start to their campaign, reaching home by seven wickets with South African middle-order batter Laura Wolvaardt also producing an impressive half-century.