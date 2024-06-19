WATCH: Shahbaz Ahmed sweeps pacer for a Six in Rishabh Pant style in Bengal Pro T20 League

Shahbaz Ahmed hit a Rishabh Pant-esque six over the fine-leg region off Anubhav Tyagi during the game between Sharchi Rarh Tigers and Rashmi Medinipur Wizards yesterday.

Shahbaz Ahmed hit a Rishabh Pant-esque six over the fine-leg region off Anubhav Tyagi during the game between Sharchi Rarh Tigers and Rashmi Medinipur Wizards yesterday. It had glimpses of Rishabh Pant, who specialises in such shots and often shows them in the middle.

Anubhav bowled a loose delivery down the leg side, and Shahbaz picked it up immediately to settle himself for the big shot. He let the ball come near him and used the pace of the delivery to guide it over the fine-leg region for a maximum with a sweep shot.

This shot is generally played by Pant, who comes in weird positions but still nails them almost every time behind the square for boundaries. He made this shot famous and has scored ample runs off this shot, for he picks the lengths early and manoeuvres the fields precisely.

Also Read: Watch: Haris Rauf involved in heated argument with a fan

Shahbaz also did the same and got a maximum early in his innings, which helped him get going with the bat. The timing and placement of this shot were immaculate, and the ball travelled all the way to add six vital runs to Shahbaz’s and his team’s tally.

Shahbaz Ahmed plays a fantastic 90-run knock under pressure

Shahbaz Ahmed carried his team singlehandedly in the game with a terrific 90-run knock in just 51 balls at a 176.47 strike rate, including eight boundaries and five maximums. When he arrived at the crease, Sharchi Rarh Tigers were reeling at 19/3 in the fifth over and required a partnership, which Shahbaz tried building with Arindam Ghosh.

Telegram Group Join Now

However, the wickets kept falling around him, but Shahbaz held his end tightly while also scoring brisk runs. His knock took the team to a fighting 148/7 when no other batter could score more than 13 in the innings.

Unfortunately, Shahbaz’s knock went in vain, as Rashmi Medinipur Wizards chased down the total comfortably with 18 balls to spare. Shahbaz also took a solitary wicket and conceded only 21 runs in his three overs, but his all-round efforts weren’t enough for the team.

It was a one-man show for the Tigers, and teams can’t win based on one performer. Other players should have done the bare minimum and provided support to Shahbaz Ahmed to stand a chance in the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.