WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi scalps big wicket of Babar Azam in Champions Cup 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Babar Azam in the second game of the Champions Cup between the Stallions and Lions in Faisalabad. It was a massive breakthrough provided by Shaheen since Babar was looking very dangerous and set to score big.

He bowled a short-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Babar tried to drag on the leg side towards the deep square leg with a pull shot. While the timing was quite good, Babar couldn’t place it in the gap due to one hand coming off the bat during the end moments.

The ball flew straight to the fielder at the boundary, who didn’t have to move much. While the ball came quickly to him, Faisal Akram completed the catch and ensured he didn’t go into the boundary, dismissing Babar.

Maybe Babar should have tried playing it slightly squarer and imparted more power into the shot, but all he could manage was handing an easy catch to the fielder. Shaheen enjoyed the wicket and brought his trademark celebration, with other fielders also congratulating him for trapping a big player just before he could explode and make a massive score, as Babar usually does in this format.

Stallions defeated Lions by 133 runs in Faisalabad

About the game, the Stallions registered a comprehensive 133-run victory over the Lions to kick off the campaign on a bright note. Batting first, they scored a whopping 336/5 - thanks to terrific knocks from Babar Azam (76) and Tayyab Tahir (74).

Mohammad Haris (55) and Hussain Talat (50) also notched up vital fifties to propel their team to a big first-innings total. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamer Jamal snared two wickets each for the Lions.

During the chase, the Lions never really took off and kept losing wickets throughout the innings. Imam-ul-Haq was their best batter with 78 runs, whereas other batters also got starts, but none could convert them into big scores.

Eventually, the Lions were all out on 203 in 39.3 overs, falling too far from the win. Haris Rauf snared three wickets, whereas Mohammad Ali and Jahandad Khan dismissed two batters each.

