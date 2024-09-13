WATCH: Shreyas Iyer produces a magic moment; takes a wicket on his first ball of the spell

Shreyas Iyer unleashed his bowling magic and made things happen with the ball when nothing was going well for India D during the end moments of the second day.

Shreyas Iyer unleashed his bowling magic and made things happen with the ball when nothing was going well for India D during the end moments of the second day. He brought a much-needed breakthrough for his team on the first delivery of his spell.

During the 29th over, Iyer came to bowl to bring some fresh changes after the premium bowlers looked colourless despite trying everything. He bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line with a high-arm release to Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank tried to work it back to the bowler but used unnecessary power and couldn’t keep the ball low, driving it aerially back to Iyer. The bowler crouched low to his left and held the ball just before it hit the ground, completing a terrific catch since the cherry was falling on him.

Also Read: LSG star makes a fighting 92 in the Duleep Trophy; scores 50.27% of the team's runs alone

After completing the catch, Iyer threw it immediately in jubilance, and other fielders on the ground instantly came to celebrate this wicket against the run of play. Iyer’s golden arm did the trick, for it was his maiden First Class wicket after nearly six years.

Golden Arm! 💪



Shreyas Iyer comes into the attack. Shreyas Iyer strikes first ball 👌



An excellent low catch off his own bowling, and he breaks the 115-run opening stand at the stroke of stumps. #DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️: https://t.co/m9YW0Hu10f pic.twitter.com/c1nXJsN8QM — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 13, 2024

Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal extend the lead for India A

While India D got something to cherish during the final moments, the day belonged to India A, who are dominating the game. Firstly, they bundled India D to a mere 183 - thanks to terrific bowling efforts from Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan, who snared three wickets each.

After the end of the first innings of both teams, India A had a healthy 107-run lead and were in a dominating position. The domination continued in the second dig, as their openers put on a fine century partnership for the opening wicket.

Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal stitched a 115-run stand and piled agony on India D further. While Mayank lost his wicket after a well-made 56 in 87 balls, including eight boundaries, Pratham Singh is still unbeaten on 59 runs in 82 balls with the help of six fours.

Telegram Group Join Now

India A will look to build on this terrific star and bat India D out of the game. Meanwhile, India D hope for more magic moments like Iyer produced late in the day to remain in the fight in the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.