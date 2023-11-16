WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates aggressively like Imran Tahir after cleaning up Maxwell

Shamsi, who claimed the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Maxwell expressed unbridled joy reminiscent of Imran Tahir's exuberant wicket celebrations from the past.

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell failed to replicate his Wankhede Stadium heroics, departing for just one run in the crucial 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against South Africa. This came shortly after his remarkable innings of 201, widely acclaimed as one of the finest ODI performances.

In the pivotal league match in Mumbai, Maxwell delivered an unforgettable performance by scoring an unbeaten 201 to rescue Australia from a precarious position of 91 for 7 and successfully chasing down a target of 292 against Afghanistan.

However, returning to action after resting during Australia's final league game against Bangladesh, Maxwell faced only five deliveries on a challenging turning pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Facing adversity in the semi-final with Australia at 123 for 4 in the 22nd over while chasing 213, Maxwell was pushed up the batting order ahead of Josh Inglis.

Shamsi's spell in the middle keep Proteas hopes alive

However, his attempt to combat South Africa's spin threat proved unsuccessful as he succumbed to a cross-batted heave that dislodged his stumps against Tabraiz Shamsi's delivery who skillfully exploited the turning surface in Kolkata.

Shamsi, who accounted for the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Maxwell expressed unbridled joy in a celebratory dash reminiscent of Imran Tahir's exuberant wicket celebrations from the past. The spinner bowled an impactful 8-over spell during the middle-overs, contributing significantly to South Africa's fightback and in keeping their chances alive in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, South Africa opted to bat and collapsed to 24 for 4 as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ran riot with the new ball in overcast conditions. David Miller played the lone warrior's role, hitting a 115-ball 101, the first century by a South African batter in a knockout match and propelled them to a score of 212.

