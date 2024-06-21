Two outs off zero legal balls: Shan Masood involved in weird dismissal drama in T20 Blast

Shan Masood survived a hit-wicket and a run-out on the same delivery during a T20 Blast match between Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning at Headingley

Yorkshire star cricketer Shaan Masood survived a hit-wicket and a run-out off a no-ball owing to MCC Law (31.7 batter) leaving the wicket due to a misapprehension during Thursday's Vitality T20 Blast match against Lancashire in Leeds.

Speaking about the incident here, Shan Masood and Joe Root were batting in the middle as Jack Blatherwick was bowling in the fifteenth over, marking the end of the Yorkshire innings. Following the same, Blatherwick had overstepped as Masood, who was batting on fifty-eight, tried a scoop but moved over across his stumps to get hit-wicket. However, Root was stepping off for a run at the non-striker's end, but the umpire gave the same signal, leaving Masood stranded and assuming he had been out-hit. Masood was then run out by the keeper, throwing the ball at the non-striker's end.

However, chaos erupted in the middle of the inning when Masood challenged, arguing that he was out hit-wicket and did not go for the run. Following much deliberation, the umpires ruled that Masood was not run out or hit for a misapprehension under MCC Law of Cricket 31.7.

The Law states, “An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter.

Yorkshire beats Lancashire by 7 runs in the 64th game

Earlier, it was Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood who won the toss and invited Lancashire to bowl first in the game. Notably, after opting to bat first, the side has posted 173/8 in the given 20 overs. David Malan was expected to do most of the damage; however, he could only pile up 14 runs. However, star batter Joe Root hammered 43 runs from 33 balls, including five boundaries, while skipper Shan Masood made 61 runs from 41 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes, to help his side post a decent 173/8 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, Lancashire was looking magnificent but fell short by 7 runs in the crucial encounter of the T20 Vitality Blast.

