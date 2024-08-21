Watch: Shoriful Islam gets his "dream wicket"; dismisses Babar Azam for a duck

The Bangladesh pacer had previously also revealed ahead of the contest that getting the scalp of Babar Azam was his 'dream'.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam enjoyed a priceless moment when he took the wicket of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam for a duck during the ongoing Day 1 of the first PAK vs BAN Test match.

The 23-year-old had previously also revealed ahead of the contest that getting the scalp of Babar Azam was his 'dream'.

Babar Azam had come to the crease early after Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood within the first seven overs. On just his second ball, Babar lost his wicket attempting to glance a short delivery from Shoriful Islam down the leg side.

A thick inside edge carried the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who pulled off a brilliant diving catch, leaving both Babar and the home crowd in shock.

Check the video of Babar's wicket below

*_💥 WICKET_* 🎯🎳

Shoriful Islam to Babar Azam, out Caught by Litton Das!! Babar Azam c Litton Das b Shoriful Islam 0(2) 🎯 🎳 🅱️ 🔰 pic.twitter.com/0ERxIAZ4h0 — DR. ZAHOOR AHMED (@ZahoorAhmed1450) August 21, 2024

ALSO READ: Watch: CSK pacer sizzles in the Delhi Premier League with three top-order wickets including a sharp yorker

Babar Azam registers unwanted record

In the process, the 29-year-old Babar registered an unwanted record of his first-ever duck against Bangladesh in Tests. This was also Babar's first-ever duck in Tests at home and his eighth overall as he suffered a poor start to the two-match series.

Babar is currently ranked third in the ICC Test batting rankings but has struggled for performances in 2024. He hasn't scored a single half-century in six innings against Australia during the previous Test series from December to January, accumulating just 126 runs with an average of 21.00.

Telegram Group Join Now

Speaking about the match, Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 16 for three after Babar's wicket, as Bangladesh's bowlers controlled the early stages. However, opener Saim Ayub and the in-form Saud Shakeel put together an unbeaten partnership of 65 runs for the fourth wicket so far, stabilizing Pakistan's innings and lifting the total to 81/3 after 21 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube