Shubman Gill’s Wild ‘F*** Off’ Curse Caught On Stump Mic During Adelaide Test [WATCH]

As the fielder stopped the ball, Gill angrily shouted ‘F*** off’, probably due to the frustration of not finding the gap.

Shubman Gill was caught shouting ‘f*** off’ on the sixth delivery of the 14th over bowled by Scott Boland in the Adelaide Test. The noise was so loud that almost everyone watching the coverage could hear it clearly.

Boland bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Shubman Gill came forward and drove towards the cover-point region. However, his placement wasn’t precise, so Gill couldn’t pierce the gap, and the ball went straight to Nathan Lyon.

As the fielder stopped the ball, Gill angrily shouted ‘F*** off’, probably due to the frustration of not finding the gap. Had he pierced the gap, Gill would have earned a boundary, which led to the anger, and Gill couldn’t resist letting it known to everyone.

Also Read: Virat Kohli mirror image dismissal leads India’s dramatic middle-order collapse in Adelaide; Fans react

Those words weren’t directed to any Australian fielder or anyone; they were just there because he didn’t get the desired result on the ball, and such things happen on the cricket field. There have been numerous instances of players venting in frustration on the cricket field after playing a bad shot or not getting their timing and placement right.

Shubman Gill gets out after looking good on the crease

India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first delivery of the game, so Shubman Gill arrived quite early at the crease, on just the second ball. However, he was solid with his technique and played with superior authority in tough conditions with the pink ball.

When he went for his boundary shots, Gill went without having two minds, and while defending, he was right behind the line of the ball. Everything was going smoothly before India suffered a collapse, and Gill was part of it.

Boland bowled a fuller-length delivery to Gill, who went for a flick but missed his shot completely to get out LBW. He should have continued his innings longer, but Boland bowled exceptionally well and tempted Gill to make a mistake.

He departed after a well-made 31 in 51 deliveries, including five boundaries during his stay. He looked the most comfortable batter among the top four, but his innings ended abruptly before he could convert his start into a big score.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.