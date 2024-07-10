'Two birds with one stone': Smriti Mandhana hits six to reach fifty and help India win match; Watch video

This victory marked a dominant performance by the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team against South Africa at home.

India Women's opener Smriti Mandhana once again gave a testament to her sheer batting prowess by propelling India to a massive 10-wicket win in the series decider.

She wrapped up the match with a stunning six, which brought up her fifty and also took India over the line.

The incident happened on the 11th over of India's run-chase. Nadine de Klerk bowled a full toss on the pads and Mandhana sent the ball flying over the fine leg.

The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 54 runs from 40 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries.

Check the video of Mandhana's six below.

India bowlers put up a stellar show

Speaking about the match, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made a strong start with the bat, helping India reach their target against South Africa with 9.1 overs to spare. Shafali too remained unbeaten, scoring 27 runs off 25 balls and hitting three boundaries.

After being put in to bat first, South Africa was dismissed for 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, and Marizanne Kapp were the only players to reach double digits, scoring 20 (23), 17 (14), and 10 (8) respectively.

Pooja Vastrakar was the highlight performer with the ball for India, taking 4 wickets for just 13 runs in her 3.1 overs.

Radha Yadav also shone with the ball, finishing with remarkable figures of 3/6, including a maiden over. Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, and Deepti Sharma each took one wicket.

