Watch: Sri Lanka batter plays street cricket hack shot against Haris Rauf in MLC 2024

Haris Rauf has been belted by most of the batters, whether it is in the ODIs, the T20Is, or even the T20s. Shehan Jayasuriya played a shot against the extreme speedster.

It seems that most of the batters have been slamming Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf in recent months, regardless of whether it be in ODIs, T20Is, or even T20s. This time it was star Sri Lankan batter Shehan Jayasuriya who took a shot against the dangerous speedster, a clash he will remember for a while when they play in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024.

Haris Rauf, playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, faced left-handed batter Jayasuriya, representing the Seattle Orcas, in Match 13 of the MLC 2024. The right-arm pacer bowled a delivery that was just a bit longer than the off stump in the sixth over of the Orcas innings. Meanwhile, the southpaw took a bizarre position, having anticipated a similar reply.

Watch: Haris Rauf was stunned by what the Sri Lankan batter Shehan Jayasuriya was merely doing



Following, he executed an outrageous reverse scoop, the timing of which was so precise that it went comfortably for an easy four over the head of the wicketkeeper. After giving him a furious stare and starting his run-up, the Pakistani star cricketer was stunned by what the Sri Lankan batter was merely doing. However, after scoring 165/7, the Rauf side Unicorns kept the Seattle Orcas to 142/6 and eventually won the game by 23 runs.

The Seattle Orcas lost their Major League Cricket 2024 match at Church Street Park, Morrisville, on Monday by 23 runs after messing up an unusually simple chase, but they didn't go down without a fight. After winning the toss and requesting the Unicorns bat first, the Orcas restricted the Unicorns to 165/7 owing to three wickets bagged by Cameron Gannon, despite Matthew Short scoring 56 off of just 32 balls. However, during the chase, the Seattle Orcas could only manage to get 142/6 in the given 20 overs.

