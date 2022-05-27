Watch: Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone react on Twitter to hilarious T20 Blast commentary

A rather hilarious piece of commentary during a T20 Blast North Group fixture between Leicestershire and Durham on Thursday, prompted reactions from England Test captain Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

“That’s as ugly a wicket you’ll ever see in your life,” quipped the commentator.

The T20 Blast 2022, England’s premier domestic T20 competition, got underway earlier this week, and has already produced some scintillating moments on the field and a few off it.

A funny piece of commentary during a North Group fixture between Leicestershire and Durham at the Grace Road on Thursday, has been doing the rounds on social media, with even Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone reacting to it.

The moment arrived as Leicester were nearing a defeat during the 17th over of their 185-run chase, with the No.9 Roman Walker facing right-arm quick Brydon Carse.

Carse ran in for the third ball of the over and delivered a knee-high full-toss well outside the off stump. Walker just threw his hands at it to end up spooning the ball straight to Durham skipper Ashton Turner at short-extra cover.

Here’s how Adam Whitty, a Sports journalist at BBC Radio Leicester and a commentator, covered the action while on air:

“Carse runs in, it’s a horrible ball and is hit high up in the air … That’s as ugly a wicket you’ll ever see in your life! Carse can’t even bear to celebrate it. It was a full-toss outside off-stump and Walker just dangled the bat at it, and it hit the middle of the bat, straight to cover …”

The wicket clip was put up by the official Durham Cricket handle, and Stokes and Livingstone couldn’t resist reacting to the commentary.

Watch the wicket and listen to Whitty calling it here:



Here’s how Stokes and Livingstone reacted:

Played 100 tests by the sounds of it 🤣 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 26, 2022



Durham eventually took the game by 54 runs, and will next face Northamptonshire on Friday.



