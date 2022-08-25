Watch: Bizarre 'mystery free hit' in 6ixty that has fans perplexed

The inaugural edition of the 6ixty saw a strange 'mystery' free-hit in the game between Warriors and Knight Riders.

The strange side of the inaugural edition of 6ixty women's competition was there for everyone to see on the very first day of the tournament on Wednesday (August 24). The first-ever 'mystery' free-hit was held during the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The start of the third over in Warriors' first-innings batting effort saw bizarre scenes as a free-hit was called by the standing umpire without TKR seamer Geetika Kodali overstepping the bowling mark or bowling a waist-high no ball.

As Kodali was about to run into her delivery stride, she was asked to stop over by the umpire, who was seen hearing instructions from the television officials and it was decided that the first ball of the over will be a free-hit for the Warriors.

The incident left the fans absolutely perplexed since in the game of cricket a free-hit can be called either if the bowler oversteps the crease or delivers the ball above the batter's waistline.

Curious 'mystery' free-hit in the 6ixty

The free-hit that Kodali had to bowl to TKR batter Rashada Williams went for only two runs, which would've been a relief for the bowling side since they were forced to deliver it without any fault of theirs.

But the bizarre nature of how the free-hit came about once again threw light on the unique set of rules that the 6ixty is following in its maiden edition.



According to the tournament rules and regulations, "fans will be able to vote to decide the timing of a 'Mystery Free Hit' in each innings." In a first of its own, fans are given the chance to determine when the bowling team must deliver a free-hit that comes out of the blue.

A bowling team need not overstep or go waist-high with their no-ball to become liable to deliver the free-hit if the fans decide to play around with the 'mystery' ball on which batters can have a free aim at the boundary.

Never before in the history of cricket has a tournament given those watching outside the power to directly influence play like this.



