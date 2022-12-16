Stunning revelation by Sean Paul has cricket community stunned

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul made an interesting revelation that has gotten the cricketing world talking. Paul has revealed that in his famous song 'Get Busy', he took the name of the great West Indies left-hander Shivnarine Chandrapaul out of admiration and respect.

While all this time fans of the famous singer felt he took his own name 'Sean de Paul' during one of the lines of the song, Paul himself unveiled that he referred to "Chandrapaul" to ensure the legendary ex-cricketer features in it.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Paul can be seen revealing how and why he took Chandrapaul's name during the song, also breaking a myth that he took his own name. He never did. The admiration for Chandrapaul also got Paul to meet the former Calypso Kings batter in time.

The 'Chandrapaul' twist to Sean Paul's song

The revelation was brought to light by 'Caribbean Cricket Podcast' founder Santokie on Twitter, who recounted his own tweet from 2017, wondering if he is right or wrong but he feels Paul took Chandrapaul's name during the 'Get Busy' song.

As it turns out, he was indeed right, as in a clip Santokie found out and posted, Paul can be seen revealing he took Shivnarine Chandrapaul's name in one of the lines part of the famous song.



It isn't clear how Paul happened to develop a liking for Chandrapaul since he clearly mistook him to be a Trinidadian, when the legend actually hails from Guyana. But it's interesting that a cricketer would feature in a rapper's song all of a sudden.

This is unlike the time when Calypso singer Willard Harris, famously known as 'Lord Revolter', dedicated a song on Sunil Gavaskar for his excellent run during his debut series in the West Indies way back in 1971.

The lyrics of the song 'You know the West Indies couldn't out Gavaskar at all' have since gained legendary proportion and is a rich tribute to the legendary Indian batter's career.

The Calypso reflects the song and dance as an integral part of Caribbean fans' style of enjoying cricket, something seen when they used to pack the stadiums across the region in the past.