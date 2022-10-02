Watch: Suresh Raina shares mid-match hug with TM Dilshan in Road Safety World Series

The two experienced cricketers shared a lighter moment on the field during the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 in Raipur.

Suresh Raina and Tilakratne Dilshan engaged in a lighter moment on the field during the final of Road Safety World Series T20.

Always one to enjoy his time out in the field for India, Suresh Raina has carried the good habit into his playing career after international retirement as well.

The former India skipper and middle-order stalwart was seen continuing his jovial avatar at the ground during the final of the Road Safety World Series T20.

Raina shared a mid-match hug with former Sri Lankan opening batter Tilakaratne Dilshan during the opposition run-chase in Raipur, the host of the tournament finale contested by India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, one of India's finest-ever fielders could be seen sharing a hug with Dilshan after initially threatening to hit him with a throw in all fun and games.

Suresh Raina quickly gathered a defensive push by Dilshan, which made sure the batter immediately aborted the idea of stealing a run. But Raina decided to have some fun with his Sri Lankan friend by threatening to have a go at the stumps before the two players shared a moment that brought wry smiles on the faces of everyone.

Suresh Raina hugs TM Dilshan in Road Safety series

The incident is from the early stages of the Sri Lankan second-innings batting effort. A clip posted on Twitter by tournament broadcaster Colors Cineplex unveiled how Suresh Raina made a quick stop of a defensive push that Dilshan played and took a few steps outside the batting crease.

But Raina's quick collection of the ball gave him an indirect warning not to meander around. Dilshan immediately resurrected his position and declined the option of going for what would've been a hopeless single with the Indian fielder so close to the stumps.

The matter would've been closed there but Raina decided to indulge in some fun with Dilshan by advancing at him and threatening to make a throw at the batter.

Dilshan, though, quickly picked up the fielder's intentions and went up to him with arms held raised and shared a nice hug that got the two famous cricketers smiling.