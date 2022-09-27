Watch: Crowd in Kerala shouts 'Sanju, Sanju!' as Suryakumar Yadav shows Samson's picture on his phone

Suryakumar Yadav had fun with the Kerala crowd that went beserk when he took out a phone screen containing Sanju Samson's image.

As the Indian team reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (September 26) ahead of their opening T20I of the series against South Africa, the players sitting in the bus were greeted with loud cheers for Kerala lad Sanju Samson.

The crowd went wild at the sight of the Indian team bus and shouted Samson's name in large numbers. While the player wasn't in the team bus since he is not part of the squad, Suryakumar Yadav decided to have fun and games with the fans by showing them his picture on his mobile screen.

Suryakumar unveiled a picture of Samson standing with folded hands in gratitude and pointed towards it, suggesting he and the rest of the Indian players are saying 'thank you' to the fans on behalf of the hometown boy.

Suryakumar Yadav's amusing gesture for Samson lovers; Royals react

Reacting to the video by posting it over their official Twitter handle, Royals, for whom Samson is captain and leading batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captioned: "RR admin since 2013". Samson joined RR first way back in 2013 in what has been a fruitful association with the inaugural IPL champions ever since.

Since the clip had fans shouting 'Sanju, Sanju!!', Royals' social media admin felt it echoes their feelings for the Royals skipper, who has been at the helm of affairs of the side since IPL 2021 after returning to the franchise back in 2018.

RR Admin since 2013:pic.twitter.com/Tvb1VwsAuD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 26, 2022



