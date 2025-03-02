News
Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.
watch
Last updated: March 2, 2025

South Africa Bowler Apologises To Crowd After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in IMLT20 [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands.

Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.

Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 between India Masters and South Africa Masters in Vadodara. He had earlier stunned the crowd by dismissing Sachin Tendulkar off his bowling on the fifth delivery of the third over.

Thandi bowled a slightly loopy delivery on the off-stump line, to which Sachin tried hitting down the ground but couldn’t get the desired elevation. The ball flew towards the bowler, who completed the catch to silence the crowd and give an opening to his team.

Later, when Tshabalala approached the ropes to field, he instantly raised his arms to apologise to fans, visibly upset after Sachin’s dismissal. Tshabalala knew how big a wicket he had taken, for most spectators came only to watch the legendary batter weave his magic with the willow.

Also Read:

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands. He did his job with the ball, much to the despise of the crowd, and felt the pressure of taking such a big wicket.

Thandi Tshabalala had also dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket

Thandi Tshabalala’s international career wasn’t flourishing. He played only four ODIs for South Africa and took only three wickets, each worth 50.33 runs.

However, among those three dismissals was the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, whom he dismissed on 93 in the Future Cup 2007. That was again a big moment in his career, and Thandi Tshabalala clearly knows how to dismiss Sachin after getting him out for another time.

Unfortunately, Thandi Tshabalala has been on the wrong end on both occasions. Last night, India Masters won the game by a comprehensive 8-wicket margin, chasing down a low total of 86 in 11 overs.

This was India Masters’ third consecutive win, and they sit at the top of the points table with six points. They face Australia Masters in their next contest at the same venue and look to seal a spot in the semifinal with another win.

IMLT20 2025
Sachin Tendulkar
Thandi Tshabalala

