Travis Head
WATCH
December 30, 2024 - 1:22 pm

Travis Head’s ‘Finger in Hole’ Celebration After Dismissing Rishabh Pant Goes Viral [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The celebration wasn't what everyone thought it to be.

Travis Head

Australia batter Travis Head pulled out a controversial celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant on the final day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Head made a hole in his hand and put his index finger in it, which was presumed to be a simulation of intercourse.

While many thought of it to be vulgar and called for disciplinary actions against the Aussie, it actually was an innocent celebration.

Channel Seven commentator James Brayshaw revealed what the hand gesture actually meant. It was a reference to Head’s success with the ball against Sri Lanka in 2022 where he took 4-10 within 17 balls and celebrated it by putting his finger in ice, pretending it to be sore.

A social media photo posted after that match against the Islanders showed Travis Head dunking his index finger in a glass full of ice. So, his gesture after Pant’s wicket was basically Head reprising an old celebration.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Out in a Controversial Manner! Snicko Shows No Spike but Umpire Deems Him Out

Australia outclass India in Boxing Day Test, inch closer to securing WTC Final berth

The Indian team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Boxing Day Test, despite managing to turn things around at one stage. After the Aussies posted 474 in their first innings, India were in early trouble after going down 191 for 6 at one stage. However, a batting masterclass from young Nitish Kumar Reddy made amends as he registered his maiden international century and propelled India to 369.

Following that, the Aussies managed 234 in their next innings to set up a target of 340. With the game evenly poised, the Indian batters succumbed on Day 5, getting bundled out for a paltry 155 and losing the contest by 184 runs.

Australia now leads the five-match series 2-1 and are now favourites to secure the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 berth alongside the Proteas.

With this loss, India’s PCT dropped from 55.89 to 52.77, placing them third in the standings and marking their seventh defeat in this cycle. Meanwhile, Australia secured their 10th victory in this cycle, raising their PCT from 58.89 to 61.45 after the fourth Test. Australia can knock India out of contention if they win or draw the final match in Sydney.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
RIshabh Pant
Travis Head

