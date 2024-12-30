Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Out in a Controversial Manner! Snicko Shows No Spike but Umpire Deems Him Out

The replays showed a deflection from one of the angles, but the Snicko showed no movement.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got out in a controversial manner after ample drama on the fifth delivery of the 71st over. Pat Cummins bowled a short-length delivery on the leg-stump line, to which Jaiswal went for a big pull but couldn’t connect it.

The ball flew straight to the wicketkeeper, who completed a low catch. However, the umpire remained unmoved, and Pat Cummins immediately went upstairs.

The replays showed a deflection from one of the angles, but the Snicko showed no movement. But the trajectory also confirmed the ball deviated after hitting the gloves, so the umpire didn’t rely on the technology and gave it out.

Yashasvi wasn’t convinced and had a little argument with the umpires, but it was clearly out because there was definitely a deflection. The drama has been the theme of this Test match, and more of the same unfolded during the final day, but a correct decision was eventually made.

"I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision."



Why was there no spike on Snicko?

Soon after the dismissal, Warren Brennan, whose company operates Snicko, issued a clarification on why there was no murmur on Snicko despite a clear deflection. On Code Sports, he said Snicko only shows ambient noise.

“That was one of the glance-shots where there isn’t any noise so Snicko shows nothing only ambient noise. I checked with the audio director and he said there was no noise either. Probably only Hot Spot could have resolved that one.”

It’s worth noting Hot Spot is not available for this series, and the fact that the Snicko couldn’t identify a glance-shot, the third umpire had to take a call himself, and he made the right decision. This also shows why the umpires can’t always rely on technology because there will always be some loopholes in the technology.

Anyway, the discussions will continue, especially after India have lost the fourth Test in Melbourne, but it was also a poor shot and Jaiswal could have avoided it because India needed him to stay as long as possible. That dismissal played a crucial role as Australia removed the tailenders quickly, with Washington Sundar stranded at the other end.

