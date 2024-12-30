‘I Believe in Myself’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blunt Reply to Mitchell Starc After Another Bails-Swapping Act [WATCH]

It was a nice little light moment amidst intense cricketing action on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, and while Starc tried to put mental pressure on Jaiswal, the youngster was ready with his answer.

Bails switching has been a common trend throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has been done in almost every innings. Whenever a team requires breakthroughs, they adopt this technique, even though this is nothing more than a superstition.

Mitchell Starc did a similar antic when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant looked good, for he swapped the bails to reverse the luck. However, Jaiswal noticed it and switched them back to their original positions, to which Starc had a few words to say.

“Superstitious, what are you trying there?” exclaimed Starc, to which Jaiswal bluntly responded, “I believe in myself. That’s why I am here, no?”. Starc again asked, “So what are you changing that (bails) for, if not your superstition?” and Jaiswal replied, “I am just enjoying this moment in my life.”

It was a nice little light moment amidst intense cricketing action on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, and while Starc tried to put mental pressure on Jaiswal, the youngster was ready with his answer. He was not distracted by Starc’s antics and words and kept playing beautifully, and the bail changing didn’t really work out for the Aussies.

India lose three wickets in the final session to bring Australia back into the game

India had a perfect second session on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant blocked everything coming their way. They were vigilant and navigated all threats to put India in a safe position.

However, right after the Tea break, Rishabh Pant played a loose shot and lost his wicket. That gave Australia a chance to come back into the game, and they did it brilliantly.

Also Read: ‘Nahi Lag Raha Zor’ – Exhausted Jasprit Bumrah Declines Rohit Sharma’s Wish To Bowl Another Over After a Lengthy Spell

The Aussies got two more quick wickets and put Australia under immense pressure, for they were six down suddenly. Yashasvi Jaiswal is still at the crease, and Washington Sundar has joined him.

They still need to play out 22 overs to save the game, and Australia are right on top. They will also get a new ball after ten overs, which will present fresh challenges to the Indian team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.