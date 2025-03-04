News
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: March 4, 2025

UNREAL luck for Steven Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.

UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

Australian captain Steven Smith was blessed with incredible luck during the ongoing IND vs AUS semi-final in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 14th over being bowled by Axar Patel.

What had happened was Smith went for a drive and got an inside edge into the pads as the ball spun back and hit low on the off stump. Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Smith, Labuschagne propel Australia after Head’s early surge

Not just Smith, even Australia opener Travis Head got a lifeline early in the match on the first ball. Head lobbed one back to the bowler Mohammed Shami but he failed to grab onto it.

Head then capitalised on the missed opportunity by India and started taking on the attack before Varun Chakravarthy got the crucial wicket in his first over of the game.

Eventually, Head departed for 39 off 33 after hitting five boundaries and two maximums. Cooper Connolly is the other wicket to fall so far, which Shami took in the third over of the game.

At the time of writing this report, the Australian scoreboard read 91 for 2 in 18 overs with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne currently batting at the crease.

India will need to make inroads consistently to deny Australia any chance of stitching a big partnership and keep their score around the par 250 mark.

Australia
Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs AUS
India
Steven Smith

