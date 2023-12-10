WATCH: 'Unsafe' pitch forces officials to call off match during BBL13

This marked the first instance in the history of the BBL where match cancellation resulted from unsafe pitch conditions.

An unusual incident unfolded on the cricket field when the Big Bash League (BBL13) match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades had to be abandoned due to safety concerns. The Scorchers were at a score of 30-2 in 6.5 overs when the play was suspended and later called off due to unpredictable bounce conditions. This marked the first instance in the history of the BBL where match cancellation resulted from unsafe pitch conditions.

What made the pitch particularly alarming was the fact that three deliveries from Renegades' pacer Will Sutherland, all landed in the same spot but exhibited three different types of bounces, consistently challenging Josh Inglis.

The fifth ball of the seventh over, bounced significantly: it leapt from a full length, and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, after gathering the ball high in the air, covered his face in shock.

Both captains supported the decision of the officials before any potential harm could occur

Quinton de Kock's visibly concerned expression in the video encapsulated the perilous nature of batting on that pitch. Credit is due to the umpires who responsibly decided to call off the game before any potential harm could occur.

"We had so much rain yesterday, it’s just unfortunate. A few things happening that were slightly dangerous," Aaron Finch said on the official broadcast.

Following discussions with team captains Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson, the umpires halted the match. After consulting with the match referee off the field, the official announcement confirming the abandonment of the match was promptly made. This incident recalls a similar occurrence in 2007 when the One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India was called off due to a hazardous pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Players and commentators had doubts about the pitch before



After this delivery - they confirmed that the pitch was not good to play and marked it as UNSAFE to PLAY.#BBL13 #SAvIND #INDvsSA #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/OeSIX6VZpU — TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) December 10, 2023

