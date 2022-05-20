Watch: 'You take so much time man' - Virat Kohli takes his frustration out at Yash Dayal

The incident happened in the 14th over of the innings when there was a little bit of pressure on RCB.

Virat Kohli finally regained his form with a brilliant knock of 73, helping RCB chase down 169 in a must-win encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stayed alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a comprehensive win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday, May 19. Finally, Virat Kohli found his groove with a match-winning knock of 73 runs to help his side chase down 169 runs with more than an over to spare.

With this win, RCB kept their playoff hopes alive and they would want Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals in their last league game. Meanwhile, apart from Kohli’s scintillating knock, another incident that hogged the limelight was the former RCB captain venting his frustration out on the opposition bowler Yash Dayal.

The incident happened in the 14th over of the innings when RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were going strong. However, they still needed more than nine runs per over and the pressure was increasing with every passing over.

This is when before the last ball, Virat Kohli, while standing at the non-striker’s end took a dig at the bowler Yash Dayal. He noted that the left-arm seamer was taking a lot of time between deliveries making the batter to wait. ‘You take so much time man,” Kohli said to Dayal before he loaded his run-up for the final ball of the over.

Coming back to the game, Gujarat Titans did well to reach 168 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Skipper Hardik Pandya was back amongst the runs scoring an unbeaten 62 off 47 deliveries with 4 fours and 3 sixes. He got decent support from David Miller (34 off 25) and later from Rashid Khan (19* off 6) which gave them a much needed push in the death overs.

However, it wasn't enough with Virat Kohli regaining his much-awaited form. He looked in great touch right from the word go, taking on the opposition bowlers in the powerplay. He didn’t deter from attacking GT’s best spinner Rashid as well, and that set the tone for a big knock. Though Kohli got out in the 17th over, he had left his side in a solid position and deservedly won the Player of the Match award.