WATCH: Virat Kohli flaunts his fitness with a full-stretch dive to complete the second run

Virat Kohli made a full-stretch dive to complete the second run in the 15th over of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He showed full commitment to his side and made it to his crease just in time to avoid a run-out.

After electing to field first, Kolkata Knight Riders elected to field first and made a fabulous start by dismissing Faf du Plessis in the second over. However, Virat Kohli steadied the ship and was well supported by Cameron Green, as the duo made full use of field restrictions in the first six overs.

However, Kohli slowed down significantly in the middle overs, and the deck wasn’t as easy to hit big shots, especially on the slower ones. Andre Russell bowled well to keep batters shut, while others also bowled well and brought the run rate in check after the initial burst.

Hence, Kohli decided to keep the scoreboard moving by running hard between the wickets, as he often does during the middle overs in T20 cricket and never allowed pressure on himself. Even though he didn’t hit as many boundaries, Kohli was superb with his running in the middle.

Virat Kohli makes a full-stretch dive to avoid a run-out

During the fifth ball of the 15th over, Sunil Narine bowled a length delivery with a flatter trajectory, to which Virat Kohli backed away and guided through the sweeper cover. He immediately completed the first run and turned back for the second one despite being on the dangerous end.

Rinku Singh quickly collected the ball and threw it flat towards the wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli, who was still far away from his crease, made a full-stretch dive and made it to his crease just in time before the wicketkeeper Phil Salt could remove the bails.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, and the replays showed Kohli had made it. Kohli showed commitment, and the dive showed how much he values his wicket.

Despite being over 35 now, Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket. Even though Kohli was exhausted, he added a valuable run for his team.

