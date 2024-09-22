[WATCH] Virat Kohli's playful snake pose to tease Bangladesh in Chennai Test

Virat Kohli was at his playful best during the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli was at his playful best during the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. During the play, Kohli made a snake pose towards the stands to the fans, and the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

While nothing is confirmed, the speculations are high that Kohli did it to tease the Bangladesh team and its fans, who are known for this celebration. The ‘Nagin Dance’ is a famous celebration of this cricket nation, which has led to several altercations and heated moments earlier.

While Kohli didn’t do a complete Nagin Dance, his gesture seemingly was to emulate the same and take a dig at Bangladesh and their die-hard fans. Several trends immediately trended, with people coming up with a few memes and their views on this snake pose across social media platforms.

Kohli is known for his childish antics on the field, which keeps the fans and viewers entertained, and he has added another act to his already long list. There is never a dull moment when Kohli is on the field, and this snake pose depicts the same, even though he might not have taken a swipe at the opponent.

Virat Kohli had a quiet game with the bat

While Virat Kohli was lively on the field during his fielding turn, he didn’t really have a great game in his primary role - batting. He scored only 6 runs in the first innings and got out in a typical Kohli way - chasing a wide outside the off-stump line delivery away from his body - to leave India in trouble.

Later, in the second innings, he was out on 17, even though he was slightly unlucky this time. While the umpire adjudged him LBW, the replays confirmed a spike when the ball went past the willow.

Unfortunately, Kohli didn’t feel the nick and thought the ball would crash the stumps. So, he didn’t review the decision and walked back dejected.

He would like to forget this outing and come back roaring in the next fixture. A big innings in the second Test against Bangladesh would do a world of good ahead of crucial assignments against New Zealand at home and Australia in an away series.

