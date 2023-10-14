WATCH: Virat Kohli shamelessly trolls Mohammad Rizwan for delay tactics

Rizwan's entrance took longer than expected, prompting Kohli to jest about the delay.

During the ongoing India vs Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday), former India skipper Virat Kohli playfully teased Pakistan batter Muhammad Rizwan for his tardy arrival on the crease. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field first.

The initial breakthrough for India came when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj. Following this setback, Pakistan's wicketkeeper, Muhammad Rizwan walked out to partner with captain Babar Azam at the crease.

However, Rizwan's entrance took longer than expected, prompting Kohli to jest about the delay. As the anticipation built for Rizwan's appearance, Kohli was seen humorously checking his 'imaginary watch'. Known for his on-field antics, the Delhi-born cricketer once again delighted fans with his comical gestures, sparking conversations on social media.

Kohli put Rizwan under pressure with his on-field antic

Kohli's seemingly nonchalant actions were actually meticulously calculated. His intention was to exert pressure on Rizwan by reducing the time available for him to get ready for the opening ball. In high-stakes situations, every mental advantage holds significance and Kohli demonstrated his expertise by seizing it. Rizwan, renowned for his composed demeanor, adeptly dealt with Kohli's time-keeping theatrics. He confidently played out a dot ball before smoothly rotating the strike a few deliveries later. Despite the unorthodox pressure tactic, Rizwan remained undaunted and steadfast.

Turning about the match, Pakistan concluded the first 20 overs with a total of 103 runs, having lost two wickets in the process.

