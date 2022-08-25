Watch: Virat Kohli goes big against Chahal, Ashwin at India nets ahead of Asia Cup

Virat Kohli went after the Indian spinnners at his first training session with the team ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

In quest to overcome his spin issues, Virat Kohli faced Indian spinners at a training session in Dubai.

He maybe struggling to counter opposition spinners for a while in the shortest format, but Virat Kohli had no issues smashing the Indian tweakers prior to the much-awaited Pakistan clash at the start of the Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian batting great was seen dispatching the Indian spinners during a practice session in Dubai ahead of the regional tournament in UAE. Kohli was seen aggressively going after Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in India's first training session for the Asia Cup T20I.

As always, Kohli looked prepared to put in the hard yards at the nets and focused particularly on going big against the tweakers that India have at their disposal, including two IPL greats Ashwin and Chahal. Virat Kohli went after them both, giving himself ideal preparations to take on the Pakistani spinners come Sunday (August 28).

Virat Kohli smashes Indian spinners at Dubai nets

The training session and Virat Kohli's approach at handling the mighty Ashwin-Chahal duo could be telling of his mindset ahead of the Asia Cup group stage clash versus Pakistan. The right-hander might have opted for the attacking route to overcome a longstanding slump against the tweakers in the T20 format.

With interim head coach VVS Laxman watching from the other end, Kohli was seen dishing out some attractive flicks and lofted cover drive over the in-field. He took a special liking to Jadeja, whose fast incoming deliveries he smashed to both sides of the wicket.

Kohli looked prepared to take on Chahal and Ashwin, too, while they tried to make it difficult for him to go big in an intense net session that India had with only three days left before they step on the field to take on Pakistan.

Virat Kohli would love to take some of his intent and execution forward to the main event as he undergoes a sustained period of failing against spin in T20 format. Since the start of 2020, he has a strike-rate of only 103.57 in T20Is versus the spinners, with the corresponding number for the IPL being 105.22.

Since Kohli bats at the critical No.3 spot, India could ill-afford for him to get stuck against spin at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup that follows.