WATCH: Virat Kohli ventures into uncharted territory to recover the ball during IND vs BAN match

Virat Kohli was seen searching the ball below a table behind the ropes in the vacant area after Rishad Hossain hit a maximum on the final delivery of the 17th over. It was a nice, cheeky moment in the game, with Kohli giving more content, as he always does on the field.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a slower delivery into the pitch, but Rishad gauged it and pulled it ferociously over the deep midwicket region for a massive maximum. The ball went quite deep under the table, and Kohli immediately laid down and moved himself into the table to take out the ball.

Kohli was successful, for he made a full stretch to search for the ball and should be praised for his valiant effort to go through that process rather than asking anyone else from the staff to do it. The on-air commentators also enjoyed Kohli’s efforts and described it with jubilance.

Indeed, it was sharp work by Kohli since the table was long, and the ball seemed very far into it since he had to stretch his whole body. Gladly, Kohli didn’t injure himself in the process since the risks of taking minor to major blows in such attempts are always on the cards.

India registered another comprehensive victory over Bangladesh

Meanwhile, India were clinical with their efforts against Bangladesh in Antigua, registering a solid win over Bangladesh. After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first, and Indian batters batted brilliantly to post a whopping 196/5 in the first innings, thanks to a collective batting performance.

While bowling, the Indian bowlers executed their plans and agitated Bangladeshi batters, who were compelled to make errors and play false shots. All bowlers operated well in tandem to ensure India have a solid chance of qualifying for the semifinal now.

Hardik Pandya was exceptional, contributing heavily with both bat and ball. His all-round efforts earned him the Player of the Match award.

India will face Australia in their final Super 8 fixture tomorrow evening. A victory in this game will not only boost their confidence but also take them to the knockout stage.

