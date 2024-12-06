News
Virat Kohli's 'Bail Swap' Attempt Backfires in Adelaide Test [WATCH]
WATCH
December 6, 2024

Virat Kohli’s ‘Bail Swap’ Attempt Backfires in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Before the 31st over began, with Jasprit Bumrah ready to bowl, Kohli walked up to the stumps and swapped the bails in a bid to change the team’s luck.

Virat Kohli's 'Bail Swap' Attempt Backfires in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Virat Kohli attempted a unique tactic to turn India’s fortunes during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Known for his on-field energy and being the senior player, Kohli took matters into his own hands as India struggled to gain an upper hand against Australia.

Before the 31st over began, with Jasprit Bumrah ready to bowl, Kohli walked up to the stumps and swapped the bails in a bid to change the team’s luck.

Also Read: Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Kohli’s ‘Bail Swap’ Attempt Backfires

The move was reminiscent of Stuart Broad’s famous “bail swap” trick and had even worked for Kohli during a Test against South Africa last December, when India managed to claim a wicket. Unfortunately, the tactic didn’t yield the same results this time.

Although Kohli didn’t have much impact with the bat, he was full of energy on the field. He kept encouraging the bowlers and tried to get under the skin of the Australian players with a few words, hoping to unsettle them. His efforts to motivate the team were clear, but they didn’t lead to the breakthroughs India needed.

Even though Kohli tried to inspire the team with his actions and enthusiasm, India struggled to get back in the game.

Also Read: Lahiru Kumara Spits Fire, Breaks Kagiso Rabada’s Bat During SA vs SL 2nd Test [WATCH]

Starc’s 6/48 Puts India on the Backfoot

India’s innings faltered after Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. Mitchell Starc dominated with 6/48, including a first-ball dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Starc, supported by Scott Boland and Pat Cummins, helped bowl India out for 180, with Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scoring at 42.

In reply, Australia reached 86/1 at Stumps, thanks to solid knocks from Nathan McSweeney (38*) and Marnus Labuschagne (20*). Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja, but the rest of the Indian bowlers failed to make further inroads as McSweeney and Labuschagne held firm.

AUS vs IND
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli

