Watch: Akash Deep bowls Zak Crawley with a peach off a no-ball

Zak Crawley was bowled by Akash Deep, but the bowler had overstepped.

The fourth Test between India and England is underway at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for this Test, the home side handed out a debut to the fast bowler Akash Deep. He was given his debut cap by coach Rahul Dravid.

The right-arm fast bowler was outstanding in his opening spell. He bowled with high pace and got the new ball swinging both ways. In the 11th ball of his spell. Akash Deep bowled a beauty to Zak Crawley.

Watch: Akash Deep bowls Zak Crawley off a no-ball

The ball pitched outside off stump and nipped back to peg back the off stump. Crawley was comprehensively beaten by the movement and pace of the delivery and had no answers to the ball. But unfortunately, the ball turned out to be a no-ball, leading to the agony for the young fast bowler.

Akash Deep kept bowling aggressive lines in his opening spell and was able to beat the bat a no. of times. He found sideways movement and bowled with high pace, close to 140 kph. Both the batters Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley found it difficult to put bat on ball. Despite being denied a wicket off a no-ball, Akash kept bowling a tight and attacking line around the off stump area

His perseverance soon paid off when he found Ben Duckett edging through to Dhruv Jurel for 11. He also went on to dismiss Ollie Pope for a duck in the same over. Finally, he also picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley with a peach of a ball that hit the top of his off stump. His three wickets in the opening spell helped India gain an upper hand early into the match.

India lead the series 2-1 and will be looking to win the series. For England, this is a do-or-die game and their Bazball approach will be tested.