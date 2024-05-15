WATCH: Babar Azam dominates Ireland with four sixes in an over

Pakistan captain Babar Azam annihilated Ireland with his power-hitting in the third T20I of the series.

Half-centuries from skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan to a fantastic win in the third T20I at Dublin. Chasing a stiff target of 179 runs to win, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub early. But Pakistan's best batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam took the charge and stitiched together a mammoth 139-run partnership to bring them on the brink of a win.

Rizwan smashed 56 runs off 38 balls, and hit 4 fours and 3 sixes during his knock. But it was Babar's day as he played with freedom and displayed his wide range of strokes, which he is known for. The Pakistan captain smashed a breathtaking 75 off just 42 balls, which included 6 fours and 5 sixes. Babar, who is often criticiized for his low strike rates, batted at a strike rate of 178.57 in this game.

WATCH: Babar Azam hits four sixes in an over

During the 14th over of Pakistan's innings bowled by legspinner Ben White, Babar Azam turned into beast mode and smashed four sixes in the over. The first ball was smacked down the ground as Babar went down on one knee and swung the bat cleanly. In the next ball, he smashed a much bigger six down the ground with imperious timing.

White changed his length in the next ball but that did not stop Babar from completing a hat-trick of sixes. The Pakistan skipper shuffled across and smacked a slightly shorter ball over backward square for a gigantic six. The next ball was a dot but the fifth ball of the over went for a six again as Babar rocked back and smacked a ball and smashed a pull over deep midwicket.

It was a proper display of power-hitting by Pakistan captain. Babar was dismissed by Craig Young for a brilliant 75 in the 16th over of the match but he had done his job by then. Pakistan reached the target with 3 overs to spare with Azam Khan and Imad Wasim staying unbeaten till the end. Azam smashed an unbeaten quickfire 6-ball-18, and hit 2 sixes and a four during his knock.

Earlier, Ireland scored 178-7 after being put in to bat first. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker batted brilliantly for his 73 off 41 balls. Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector also played crucial cameos. For Pakistan, left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi produced an excellent bowling performance by picking up 3-14 in 4 overs.

With this win, Pakistan clinched the series 2-1. They will now travel to England for a four-match T20I series against the home side before departing for the T20 World Cup 2024.

