Pumped up batter punches non-striker on face after smashing a six; video goes viral

A batter punched his batting-partner on his face after hitting a six in a European Cricket Championship 2022 game.

“Jab on the face”

In a rather hilarious incident at the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022, a batter hit his partner on the face accidentally while attempting a fist-pump after having struck a six.

The moment came during a Group C Qualifier game played between France and Belgium on Friday, September 30. France batter Zain Ahmed struck three back-to-back sixes off right-arm quick Shagharai Sefat to close out his side’s innings at 68/8 in the allotted 10 overs, after they had been reduced to 0/3 by the end of the second over of the innings.

The second of Zain’s sixes was struck over extra-cover, and the batter, charged up in the moment, accidentally punched his batting partner Rahmatullah Mangal while attempting a fist pump. So engrossed was Zain that he didn’t even notice what had happened, while the non-striker went down on his knees as he seemed in some pain.

WATCH: Pumped up batter punches non-striker on his face after hitting a six in European Cricket Championship, 2022:

Belgium would eventually seal the chase with eight wickets and 5.1 overs remaining.

The competition features 20 teams divided into four groups of five each. Belgium are currently placed at the top in Group C with seven wins from eight games, while France are placed fourth with two victories. Ireland XI, Netherlands XI and Switzerland top Group A, B and D respectively.

