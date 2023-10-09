The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled an exclusive behind-the-scenes video on their official Twitter account.

In a riveting showdown, Rohit Sharma and Co outclassed five-time world champion Australia in their 2023 ODI World Cup opener on Sunday (October 8). Notably, after the thrilling encounter, the focus shifted from the intense on-field action to a special medal presentation in the dressing room.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled an exclusive behind-the-scenes video on their official Twitter account. The video showcases the heartwarming moment when fielding coach T. Dilip presented Virat Kohli with the newly introduced 'Best Fielder' medal.

The BCCI's footage offers an intimate glimpse into the jubilant atmosphere of the dressing room following this significant victory. T. Dilip, the Indian fielding coach took center stage and lauded the team's collective efforts. He specifically highlighted outstanding performances by players such as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who excelled under the challenging conditions in Chennai.

T. Dilip underscored the team's dedication to consistency and teamwork, emphasizing that fielding excellence extends beyond individual brilliance to encompass support and encouragement for fellow fielders.

WATCH: BTS of Indian dressing room after Australia win

The momentous occasion culminated in the presentation of the 'Best Fielder' medal to Virat Kohli, recognizing Kohli's invaluable contributions on the field.

The video beautifully captured the euphoric reactions of Kohli's teammates, underscoring his significance to the team, both with the bat and in the field. In a lighthearted yet memorable gesture, Kohli playfully bit the medal while receiving it from T. Dilip, symbolizing his pride and appreciation for this special recognition.

The 'Best Fielder' medal took center stage in the dressing room celebrations following India's victorious ODI World Cup opener against Australia in 2023. The BCCI's behind-the-scenes video not only highlights the importance of fielding in cricket but also underscores the camaraderie and unity of the Indian cricket team in their pursuit of success in the ongoing mega-event.

