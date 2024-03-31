WATCH: COMICAL fielding from Bangladesh, drops 3 catches in 1 ball

During the ongoing BAN vs SL second Test, the hosts managed to commit a comedy of errors as three Bangladeshi fielders failed to hold onto an easy catch. Bangladesh, having lost the first of the two-Test series would have hoped to capitalize on every chance they got.

However, the trio of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Zakir Hasan had other plans with none of them being able to grab onto the simplest of chances.

The incident happened on Day 2 when Khaled Ahmed delivered a ball outside the off-stump, tempting Prabath Jayasuriya into a drive towards the cover region. However, Jayasuriya could only manage to produce a thick outside edge. Shanto, positioned at first slip squandered the opportunity which looked like a regulation catch.

Despite getting both hands on the ball, Shanto let the leather slip through. Shahadat Hossain, stationed at second slip, next attempted to capitalize on the rebound but also failed to make the catch. This presented Zakir with an opportunity to salvage the situation.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, the coordination between the three fielders was just poor. Sri Lanka's score stood at 419 for 6 as Jayasuriya was granted a lifeline amidst a disappointed Bangladesh team.

Sr Lanka post a 500-plus score at the end of their first innings

Jayasuriya went on to score 28 runs off 75 balls with 3 fours as Sri Lanka racked up a staggering 531 in 159 overs. Kamindu Mendis, who hit centuries in both innings of the Sylhet Test, remained unbeaten on 92 runs, including 7 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan, returning to Test cricket after an absence of almost a year, showcased his prowess as the standout performer among their bowlers with figures of 37-5-110-3.

Additionally, Hasan Mahmud, who made his Test debut, dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews to make an impactful contribution to his team's bowling effort.

