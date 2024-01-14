WATCH: Fans steal ball and escape after Fakhar Zaman's monstrous six lands out of the stadium

The area where the ball landed was close to the commercial road and parking lot.

An amusing incident unfolded during the second T20 between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton. During the sixth over of Pakistan's batting, Fakhar Zaman skillfully directed a length ball from New Zealand pacer Ben Sears towards the leg side, resulting in a six that traveled a long way before landing on the grassy banks surrounding the stadium.

Unlike many cricket stadiums in New Zealand, which resemble open grounds more than stand-based structures, the area where the ball landed was close to the commercial road and parking lot. Typically, spectators in such situations return the ball to the playing area. However, in this particular instance, a fan deviated from the norm and absconded with the ball, refusing to return it.

New Zealand take an unassailable lead

Speaking of the match, New Zealand posted a competitive first-innings total of 194/8 in 20 overs after batting first. The Kiwi team enjoyed a solid start as openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway contributed 58 runs for the first wicket. While Conway departed after scoring 20 runs, Allen achieved a half-century, crafting an innings of 74 runs in 41 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes. Despite consistent wicket losses, contributions from Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner in brief cameos propelled the team to the final total.

In pursuit of the target, Pakistan faced early setbacks, losing two wickets with only 10 runs on the scoreboard. The partnership between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman revived their innings as they added 87 runs for the third wicket. However, after reaching his half-century, Zaman departed, leaving Babar as the lone pillar. Unfortunately, Babar received minimal support and Adam Milne dismantled the backbone of the Pakistani batting lineup, concluding the innings with four wickets as the visitors fell short by 21 runs. The Kiwis have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

