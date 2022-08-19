Watch: Jonny Bairstow grabs stunning rebound catch in slip cordon

Jonny Bairstow plucked a brilliant catch on rebound early on Day 3 of the first Test between England and South Africa at Lord’s, which ended the visitors' first innings at 326.

South Africa took a 161-run lead in the first innings.

South Africa’s lower-order managed to frustrate England on the third morning of the ongoing first of three Tests at Lord’s with the last three pairs battling for an hour to add a further 37 to the overnight score of 289/9.

Kagiso Rabada was caught brilliantly by Stuart Broad on just the third ball of the day by Matty Potts, with the 36-year-old leaping backward from mid-on to stretch and complete a fine catch. Marco Jansen, fresh from an overnight 41, then found support in Anrich Nortje, who held his end solid early on, before unleashing boundaries to pile on the frustration for England.

A slash over the slip cordon for a boundary got South Africa past 300, with the pair surviving seven overs of the new ball, before Jansen edged one to Zak Crawley in the second slip for 48.

Nortje struck consecutive fours off Ben Stokes, and Broad returned next over to have Lungi Ngidi edge one on an attempted drive. Jonny Bairstow, stationed at the second slip, fumbled at first, but redeemed himself with fine reflexes to complete the catch on rebound. The presence of mind and the quick dive made the grab look all the more spectacular.

Watch Jonny Bairstow taking a brilliant catch on rebound to dismiss Lungi Ngidi:



Earlier, South Africa were helped by a solid resistance by openers - skipper Dean Elgar (47) and Sarel Erwee (73), before Keshav Maharaj (41) and Jansen played their parts in the team gaining a substantial first-innings lead.

That was after England had been bundled out for 165 in the first innings after being put in to bat, with Rabada bagging a five-for to get his name onto the Lord’s Honours Boards. England were 16/0 in their second innings at the time of writing.

