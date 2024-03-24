Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have developed a big rivalry in cricket over the past few years. The matches between both the teams have full entertainment with players having a go at each other at various stages as well. The recent example was during the 2023 ODI World Cup where Angelo Mathews was controversially run-out after an appeal by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The trend continued in the ongoing Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh as well. Sri Lanka celebrated its T20I series victory by pointing to the watch, thus mimicking Shakib Al Hasan's actions during the World Cup. In reply, Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim did a celebration with the helmet in the after his team won the ODI series.

WATCH: Khaled Ahmed hilariously fails to run-out Kamindu Mendis at non-striker's end

🚨 Drama on the field! Khaled Ahmed's attempt to mankad Kamindu Mendis ends in a twist - but no go!



What's your take on this? Fair play or missed opportunity?

.

.#BANvSL #FanCode pic.twitter.com/k0t5hubCQj — FanCode (@FanCode) March 24, 2024

Recently, during the first Test of the series, a run-out was attempted at the non-striker's end by Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed. The incident happened in the 63rd over of Sri Lanka's second innings when SL captain Dhananjaya de Silva was on strike.

As Khaled was running in to bowl the fifth ball of over, he tried to run-out the non-striker with his back flick but the bowler missed his target. Replays clearly suggested that the batter Kamindu Mendis was out of the crease and if the ball had hit the stumps, he could have been run-out. So, Bangladesh had missed a golden opportunity to break this threatening partnership.

Kamindu Mendis later went on to complete his second century of the match in just the second Test of his career. Earlier, captain Dhananjaya de Silva also scored his second century of the match but was dismissed when he chipped a long hop to Zakir Hasan off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Also read: Star Pakistan all-rounder reverses retirement for 2024 T20 World Cup

On a pitch assisting seamers more than the spinners, Sri Lanka find themselves in a comfortable position. They took a first innings lead of 92 runs and are looking to grow their lead further in their second innings.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.