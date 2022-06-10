WATCH: Liam Livingstone bowls a nasty bouncer; evades both batter and keeper at T20 Blast 2022

Liam Livingstone showcased another dimension to his mixed secondary skill of bowling, unleashing a bouncer at Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the T20 Blast 2022 fixture on Wednesday.

Lancashire won the thrilling contest by four runs to consolidate their top position in the South Group.

Liam Livingstone has been turning out quite a box-office cricketer across various Global T20 Leagues and in international cricket for England. After an impressive showing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2022, the all-rounder has been key to Lancashire’s success in the ongoing T20 Blast 2022, having contributed on either fronts.

Livingstone, who delivers both off-breaks and leg-breaks while bowling, apart from his breathtaking ball-striking with the bat, showcased another dimension to his secondary discipline on Wednesday. During Lancashire’s defence of 213/5 against Yorkshire at Headingley, Livingstone unleashed a pacy bouncer which had the batter, wicketkeeper and the viewers caught by surprise.

The incident occured on what was supposed to be the fourth ball of the ninth over of Yorkshire’s chase, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Adam Lyth going strongly, having already crossed a century stand for the second wicket. Having conceded a six the previous ball, Livingstone dished out a wide, wild bouncer well outside off, and the ball missed the batter’s attempted ramp and wicket-keeper Phil Salt’s leap through to the boundary.

Yorkshire were rewarded six runs - two for the no-ball (as per T20 Blast rules) and four byes for the boundary. The hosts were 118/9 at the end of the over, but Lyth’s wicket in the next dented the chase, with them eventually falling short on a thrilling last-ball finish.

Watch Liam Livingstone’s bouncer here:



Kohler-Cadmore (77 off 43) and skipper David Willey (52 off 28) led Yorkshire’s charge, and the Black Roses were left with five to get off the final ball with Dominic Drakes facing Danny Lamb. Drakes slashed hard at a wide, full ball delivered from round the wicket, only to find a leaping Tom Hartley at the backward point fence.

Earlier, Tim David (66 off 32) powered Lancashire to 213/5 after being put in to bat, with Keaton Jennings (42 off 28), Steven Croft (41 off 24) and skipper Dane Vilas (40* off 20), making useful contributions.