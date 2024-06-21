WATCH: Manus Labuschagne defies physics to take a one-handed stunner in Vitality T20 Blast

Labuschagne managed to pull off one of the best catches ever seen in the sport.

While the Australian team is wreaking havoc in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 by remaining unbeaten so far, another Aussie stole the limelight in the other half of the world with an insane catch in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

During a match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, Marnus Labuschagne managed to pull off one of the best catches ever seen in the sport.

Labuschagne is already renowned as one of Australia's top fielders, heralded for taking exceptional catches and executing remarkable run-outs in both red-ball and white-ball formats and he once again gave a glimpse of it.

The incident happened on the 10th over of Gloucestershire’s innings. Mason Crane delivered a full-length ball, prompting Charlesworth to attempt a powerful shot towards long-on. Labuschagne dashed to his right and made a spectacular full-stretch dive, catching the ball brilliantly by almost his fingertips as everyone was left stunned. He too appeared as surprised as anyone and celebrated the catch with his teammates.

In terms of batting, Labuschagne contributed 18 runs from 15 balls, hitting three boundaries. Over six T20 Blast matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 123.95, including a half-century.

Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a spot for the T20 World Cup 2024

Labuschagne unfortunately did not make the cut for the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Nonetheless, he remains a regular face in both ODIs and Tests for the Aussies.

The 29-year-old is expected to participate in the upcoming five-match ODI series against England (away) and the three-match ODI series against Pakistan (home) scheduled for September and November, respectively.

Additionally, Australia will face India in a five-match Test series at home from November to January.

