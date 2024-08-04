WATCH: The most ridiculous catch you'll see in ECS Bulgaria tournament

The cricketer pulled off a stunt much like how footballers do.

During a match between Afyonkarahisar SHS (AFK) and VTU-MU Pleven (PLE) in the ongoing ECS Bulgaria tournament, AFK cricketer Kurshad Dalyani took one of the most stunning catches ever seen in the sport.

The incident happened during the fourth over of PLE's chase when Shakeel Faruki was bowling from the other end.

On the third ball of the over, PLE batter Anandhu Krishna tried to go for a big hit down the ground. However, the connection was not what he'd have liked as the ball headed towards the fielder Kurshad Dalyani.

Kurshad, on seeing that the ball was going to drop short, showed incredible presence of mind to pull off one of the most ridiculous catches ever seen.

He stepped out his right leg in a gesture to receive the ball, much like how footballers do and made it bounce on his feet before taking the catch in the air.

PLE remain winless in ECS Bulgaria, AFK pick up second win

Speaking about the match, Kurshad Dalyani's efforts definitely paid dividends as AFK ended up winning the contest by a massive margin of 64 runs.

Chasing 105, PLE had a disappointing outing with no batter managing to get a score in double-digits. In the process, PLE remains winless so far in the ECS Bulgaria tournament.

On the other hand, AFK bowlers put up a spirited display to ensure AFK's second win in three games.

For AFK, Mecit Ozturk was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three scalps to his name while Zafer Durmaz and Shakeel Faruki got two wickets apiece.

Earlier, AFK opener Romeo Nath played a stellar knock of 27-ball 51 while middle-order batter Abdullah Lodhi played a crucial cameo of 9-ball 32 to help his team put up 104 for 5 in 10 overs.

