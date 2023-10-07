Watch: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 'Box Office' Blooper Leaves Fans in Stitches!

Hillarious incident during the clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan lights up the Internet

In an amusing incident during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman provided a moment of comic relief when he forgot to put on his protective box before coming out to bat against Bangladesh. The incident led to a brief delay in the match and brought smiles to the faces of players and fans alike.

The encounter took place at Dharamsala, where Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl in a crucial Group A match. Initially, Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, struggled to find their rhythm, allowing Afghanistan's opening pair, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, to make a fiery start. The Afghan openers raced to 27 runs in just five overs, putting Bangladesh under early pressure.

However, Shakib Al Hasan made timely bowling changes, which proved pivotal in changing the course of the game. Mustafizur Rahman found his rhythm and soon accounted for the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran, breaking the dangerous partnership. At this point, Afghanistan was at 47 runs, and the tide began to turn in Bangladesh's favor.

The turning point of the innings came when Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper, dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, further destabilizing the Afghan innings. Shakib went on to claim three crucial wickets, while his teammate Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped three as well, effectively dismantling Afghanistan's middle order.

Commentators make fun of the situation

The incident involving Mujeeb Ur Rahman occurred when he walked out to bat as Afghanistan found themselves struggling at 150-7 in the 35th over. While preparing to face a delivery from Mehidy Hasan, Mujeeb called for a halt to the proceedings. It was then revealed that he had forgotten to put on his protective box, causing laughter among players and commentators.

Commentators Matthew Hayden and Simon Doull couldn't help but make light of the situation, with Hayden jokingly remarking, "That is proper village stuff, that. You can’t hide it, chief, we all know!" Simon Doull added, "Oh Mujeeb, you’re lucky it’s a spinner on."

Despite the light-hearted moment, Mujeeb's stay at the crease didn't last long. He managed to get off the mark with a single but was soon clean bowled in an attempt to play a wild slog. Afghanistan's innings eventually concluded at 156 runs, leaving them with a challenging target to defend.

Meanwhile, due to Bangladesh's clinical performance, they are cruising towards a comfortable victory in their opening match of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan silences Ramiz Raja with brutal reply on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.