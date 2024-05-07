WATCH: Near mishap in the Pakistan training session as Azam Khan's power hit just evades two

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan is well known for his power hitting in T20 cricket. The youngster is on the radar for the selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. While Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be the first choice wicketkeeer in the team, Azam be in a tussle for the second wicketkeeper's spot alongwith Mohammad Haris.

Azam Khan has the experience of playing in Caribbean conditions, which can be benefecial for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This factor can go in his favour in terms of his selection. In PSL 2024, he scored 226 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 171.21 to take his team Islamabad United to the title win. He scored a crucial 22-ball-30 in the final.

WATCH: Azam Khan's powerful hit just evades two during Pakistan's training session

Azam Khan's rocket shot almost hits Mohammad Yousuf & Saim Ayub but the two ducked properly 😀pic.twitter.com/7XQr4bVsWo — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) May 6, 2024

During a training session for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and Pakistan, Azam Khan's powerful hit down the ground just evaded two men who were standing right behind the non-striker's stumps. The two men just got down in time and found themselves on the ground.

Those two men were Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf and opening batter Saim Ayub. They were seemingly shocked by the powerful shot.

Azam Khan is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan. Azam has played 8 T20Is for Pakistan but has been disappointing so far scoring just 29 runs at an average of 4.83. But he is an experienced player in the T20 circuit with 3183 runs in 160 matches at a strike rate of 147.56.

Pakistan have annpounced their squad for the upcoming Ireland and England tours but are yet to announce their T20 World Cup 2024 squad. They will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland and a four-match T20I series against England to wrap up their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: BCCI In Talks With ECB To Secure Players For IPL 2024 play-offs

Babar Azam will lead the team in the upcoming series and is likely to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. Azam Khan has been named for the tours of Ireland and England as well.

The Men in Green will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against USA on June 6 and will then face arch-rivals India in a marquee clash at New York on June 9.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.