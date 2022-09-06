A Pakistan fan was seen distributing tissue papers to Indian fans after the result of the second Super Four encounter at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4.

Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

As much as the India vs Pakistan rivalry is known for its on-field heroics, the off-field antiques are no less intense. India started off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by defeating Pakistan in a last-over thriller in Dubai on August 28, and Babar Azam’s men returned the favour in a relatively high-scoring game at the same venue a week later.

On Sunday, September 4, Pakistan successfully managed to chase the 182-run target with five wickets and a ball remaining. Mohammad Rizwan anchored the ship with fluent 71, while Mohammad Nawaz (42 off 20) and Asif Ali (16 off 8) played their parts.

As Pakistan emerged victorious, a fan in the stand was seen distributing tissue papers to the Indian audience in one-of-its-kind act. The video has been doing the rounds on social media.

Watch: Video of Pakistan fan distributing tissue paper to Indian fans after Asia Cup 2022 game goes viral

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was at the receiving end of the online trolls, after having dropped a crucial catch to give Asif Ali a reprieve. Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and others voiced their support for the 23-year-old speedster.

India will now take on Sri Lanka in the third round of the Super Four stage on Tuesday, September 6. Sri Lanka currently sit at the top of the four-team table, having defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in Sharjah on Saturday.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in their second Super Four match on Wednesday. Each of the four teams will play the other three once each, and the top-two teams from the round will contest in the finals on Sunday, September 4.

