WATCH: Rohit Sharma pulls Mark Wood’s 151 kph ball for a six

Rohit Sharma smashed a majestic six off Mark Wood's ball which was clocked at 151 kph.

India and England are facing each other in the fifth Test of the series at Dharamsala. The series has been enthralling so far with both teams having their moments. But due to their high skill and experience in these conditions, India have come out on top and lead the series 3-1.

On Thursday, England won the toss and chose to bat on a chilly morning in Dharamsala. The visitors had an excellent start but lost their wickets in the middle overs. Their batters got starts but could not convert them. No batter other than Zak Crawley could go past 30 runs. Crawley scored a majestic 79 before being dismissed by a peach from Kuldeep Yadav.

But thanks to some excellent spin bowling from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, England were bowled out for a below-par score of 218. Kuldeep finished with 5/72 while Ashwin registered figures of 4/51 in his 100th Test.

Indian openers came out with an aggressive mindset to bat. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put the bad balls away and kept the score ticking along.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s majestic pull shot for six off Mark Wood

In the fourth over of India’s innings, Mark Wood bowled a short ball to Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain didn’t need any second invitation. He pulled the ball effortlessly over fine leg for a six. The ball was clocked at 151 kph but it did not matter as it was bowled to one of the best pullers the game has ever seen. The ball went way into the crowd, leaving no chance for the fielder at fine leg.

Rohit was equally severe against fast bowlers as well as the spinners. The pull shot is Rohit Sharma’s favourite cricketing shot. He is excellent against short balls and backs his ability to smash any fast bowler for boundaries.

The next ball was short and wide and Rohit smashed it through point for a four. In the process, he also completed 1000 Test runs as a captain.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.